CORRECTED-Monte Paschi reconvenes shareholder meeting on Saturday
December 27, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Monte Paschi reconvenes shareholder meeting on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects timing of capital increase in third paragraph)

SIENA, Italy, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was forced to push back to Saturday a shareholder meeting set to decide on a vital capital increase because not enough investors showed up on Friday.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo said 49.3 percent of shareholders turned up to attend the meeting on Friday, below the 50 percent plus one quorum needed for it to go ahead.

The meeting is widely expected to delay to mid-2014 a 3 billion euro capital increase the bank needs to pay back state aid and avert nationalisation. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

