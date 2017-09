SIENA, Italy, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s third biggest lender, will do everything possible to find a buyer but there is nothing concrete on the table for the time being, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a shareholder meeting due to name the bank’s new chairman, Fabrizio Viola said: “You need two sides for a merger. Until there are concrete options we will continue to work as we have been doing.”