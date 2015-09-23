Monte Paschi chairman sees no tie-up before 2016

SIENA, Italy, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The newly appointed chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday no tie-up was likely before 2016.

“It is a process that requires time,” said Massimo Tononi, who was named at the helm of the bank earlier this month.

The European Central Bank has told the Tuscan lender to merge with a stronger rival to boost its capital base.

Tononi said it was still possible to reach a deal with Japanese bank Nomura to close the so-called Alexandria derivative trade that has been bleeding money at the Italian lender.