FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Monte Paschi fall after chairman says no merger this year
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Shares in Monte Paschi fall after chairman says no merger this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell more than 6 percent after newly appointed Chairman Massimo Tononi said the bank had received no expressions of interest so far from potential bidders and that a merger was unlikely before 2016.

“It is a process that requires time,” Massimo Tononi told reporters in his first press conference after being named at the helm of the lender this month.

The European Central Bank has told the Tuscan lender to merge with a stronger rival to boost its capital base after Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest bank in Europe in a health check of the sector last year.

The bank’s CEO, Fabrizio Viola, had already indicated that no tie-up was around the corner but traders said the chairman’s words had dashed any hopes of a quick deal.

“Now it is official that the M&A process is lengthening and the bank has not received any expressions of interest,” a Milan-based trader said.

Shares in Carige, another Italian lender that had been at the centre of merger speculation but has so far poured cold water on talk of possible deals, were also down nearly 5 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stefano Bernabei and Stefano Rebaudo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.