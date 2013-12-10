FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy government watching Monte Paschi carefully-source
#Financials
December 10, 2013

Italy government watching Monte Paschi carefully-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Italian economy ministry is monitoring the situation at troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source close to the Treasury said on Tuesday, ahead of a board meeting to discuss a planned capital increase.

The board of the bank is expected to meet later this week to discuss the timing of a 3 billion euro ($4.12 billion) capital increase after its top shareholder raised pressure to delay the issue, sources said on Monday.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola were ready to resign if the timing of the cash call were pushed out. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)

