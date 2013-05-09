Moody's cuts Monte Paschi deposit rating

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s cut its debt and deposit ratings on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena by three notches on Thursday, citing pressures from Italy’s weak economy on the bank’s credit profile.

Moody’s also said it downgraded Monte dei Paschi’s mortgage covered bonds, worth 7.77 billion euros, to Ba1 from Baa1.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-biggest bank by branch network, was forced to take a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros in February to plug a capital shortfall exacerbated by derivative contracts currently at the centre of a criminal inquiry over alleged fraud.

“Moody’s believes that significant macroeconomic pressures will cause problem loans to increase further as a percentage of gross loans in 2013 and 2014,” the agency said in a statement.