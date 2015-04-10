FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says Nomura exposure more than one third of capital
April 10, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi says Nomura exposure more than one third of capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s third largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday its exposure to Japanese investment bank Nomura exceeded regulatory limits and was over one third of its core capital at the end of last year.

Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a Europe-wide health check of the sector last year, said it was looking at all possible initiatives to bring the exposure to Nomura back to within regulatory limits.

In a statement it said on a consolidate base its exposure to the Japanese bank was 34.68 percent of its regulatory capital base at the end of 2014, nearly 10 percentage points above the 25 percent regulatory limit.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni

