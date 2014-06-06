FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi put up 1.67 bln euros as collateral for Nomura trade-prospectus
June 6, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi put up 1.67 bln euros as collateral for Nomura trade-prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena had to put up 1.67 billion euros ($2.27 billion) by way of collateral for a 2009 derivative trade with Nomura as of end-April, the bank said on Friday in the prospectus for its upcoming rights issue.

The bank mentioned collateral payments for the trade, known as Alexandria, as one of the risk factors for the cash call, warning it may have to make significant payments in the future. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)

