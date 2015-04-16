FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says re-calculating claims against Nomura after new allegations
April 16, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi says re-calculating claims against Nomura after new allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy April 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the lender was re-calculating damages it is seeking from Japanese bank Nomura over a 2009 derivative contract after new allegations by Milan prosecutors.

Milan prosecutors are investigating Monte dei Paschi and Nomura over the trade, known as Alexandria.

In a separate civil lawsuit, Monte dei Paschi is seeking 750 million euros in damages from Nomura and from former Monte dei Paschi executives.

Nomura has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei)

