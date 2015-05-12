FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi says Nomura exposure rose to 4.7 bln euros at end-March
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi says Nomura exposure rose to 4.7 bln euros at end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s net exposure to Nomura rose to 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion) at the end of March from 4 billion euros three months earlier, the Italian bank said in an interim report posted on its website.

The bank said the exposure now accounted for 48.8 percent of its total capital, up from 34.7 percent at the end of December. The limit allowed by regulators for bank’s exposures to a single party is 25 percent.

The exposure is linked to a 2009 derivative trade known as Alexandria. At the request of the European Central Bank, the bank is looking at ways to bring the exposure back within regulatory limits by July 26, including by terminating the trade. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.