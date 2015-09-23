Monte Paschi reaches deal with Nomura on Alexandria trade

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Nomura International for the early termination of the so-called Alexandria derivative trade that has been bleeding money at the Italian lender.

In a statement, Monte Paschi said the deal on the terms and conditions for early termination of the transactions entered into in 2009 would have a positive impact on its capital ratios and its net interest income.

“This step is important for the future development of the bank and helps our constant effort to improve the overall strength and relaunch of MPS,” the lender’s CEO Fabrizio Viola said.