Italy's Monte Paschi shareholder to seek damages from Nomura

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A banking foundation shareholder in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it will seek more than 300 million euros ($332 million) in damages from former bank managers and Japanese broker Nomura over a loss-making derivative trade.

Nomura and Monte dei Paschi di Siena last month announced they had reached a settlement to close the 2009 trade, known as Alexandria, and that as a result the Tuscan bank had agreed to end all litigation.

However the head of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which was the controlling shareholder in the bank when the contract was negotiated, said it was pressing ahead with its own damages lawsuit against Nomura and former Monte dei Paschi executives.

“The claim is for more than 300 million (euros), it is being defined and our lawyers will submit it on Nov. 2 to the Florence tribunal,” foundation chairman Marcello Clarich told reporters.

Nomura declined comment.

The Alexandria trade, which Italian prosecutors allege helped Monte dei Paschi conceal losses after its costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2008, had been bleeding money at the bank for years.

The bank’s woes forced the foundation to cut its stake in the lender from just over 50 percent to less than 2 percent to pay back debts.

The Alexandria trade is also at the centre of a criminal investigation in Milan, where prosecutors have asked for both the Italian and Japanese banks, as well as former executives at both, to be sent to trial for alleged market manipulation and false accounting.

Both Nomura and the Monte dei Paschi former executives accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Adrian Croft)