FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi CEO aims to beat targets with sale of bad debts
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi CEO aims to beat targets with sale of bad debts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it was looking to speed up a plan to sell bad loans and could possibly even raise its current target of selling 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) of soured debts by 2018.

Speaking at a shareholder meeting, CEO Fabrizio Viola said bad loans were the biggest problem for the bank, which has 23.7 billion euros of soured debts - the highest proportion of total loans among Italian lenders.

Viola confirmed reports that the bank is at present seeking to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 1.8 billion euros, after selling 1 billion euros of bad loans earlier this year.

Under its updated business plan, Monte dei Paschi must sell 2 billion euros of bad debts this year and the rest between 2016 and 2018. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.