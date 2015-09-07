FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi eyes 1.8 bln euro non-performing loan sale-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to sell a portfolio of non-performing corporate loans worth 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by early next year to free up capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The portfolio comprises 100 loans made to small- and medium-sized enterprises, the source said, adding roughly half of them were unsecured while the rest are backed by a guarantee.

A second source said Monte Paschi had put the loan portfolio up for sale last week, sending a so-called teaser to potential bidders.

The comments confirmed a report by Bloomberg News earlier on Monday.

Italian banks are saddled with nearly 200 billion euros in non performing loans. In a bid to promote sales of these assets, which tie up much-needed bank capital, the government approved measures earlier this year to speed up loan recoveries.

Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

The bank has a goal of selling 5.5 billion euros in non-performing loans between 2015 and 2018 under its updated business plan.

The Tuscan lender in June sold a 1 billion euro portfolio of non-performing consumer loans. It was targeting selling another billion euros in bad loans by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

