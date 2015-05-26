FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte dei Paschi shareholder pact covers 5.48 pct of bank
May 26, 2015

Monte dei Paschi shareholder pact covers 5.48 pct of bank

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - A shareholder pact between three core investors in Monte dei Paschi di Siena encompasses a 5.48 percent stake in the bank, down from 9 percent previously, the investors said in a joint statement.

The Monte dei Paschi banking foundation shareholder said on Monday it had cut its stake in the bank to 1.55 percent from 2.5 percent after the expiry of a first lock-up period in mid-May.

BTG Pactual has also trimmed its stake to 1.9 percent from 2 percent.

The third investor is Fintech Advisory, with an unchanged 4.5 percent stake.

Only part of the three investors’ stakes are tied up in the pact.

The second lock-up period expires on July 31 for BTG Pactual and on March 31, 2016 for the foundation and Fintech.

Monte dei Paschi is currently in the middle of a 3-billion euro capital increase.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei

