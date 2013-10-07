FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi unveils new turnaround plan
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi unveils new turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena unveiled on Monday a tough turnaround plan aimed at regaining profitability and winning investors’ favour to fend off nationalisation.

In a statement, the bank said it aimed to fully repay state loans taken to plug a capital hole by 2017 and make by then a net profit of 900 million euros ($1.22 billion).

The European Commission had asked Monte Paschi’s top management to draft a new restructuring plan as a condition to grant its green light to a multi-billion euro state bailout. The Commission has also requested that Monte dei Paschi carries out a 2.5 billion euro capital hike, which the bank says it will execute in 2014. ($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Editing by Stephen Jewkes)

