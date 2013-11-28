Monte Paschi confirms restructuring targets, to pay back LTRO

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena confirmed on Thursday the main financial targets included in a tough restructuring plan that aims to turn the troubled lender around and repay a state bailout.

The Siena-based bank, the world’s oldest, said in slides posted on its website it would fully repay cheap three-year funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank by a 2015 deadline.

It said it wa splanning to close or sell small foreign subsidiaries. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)