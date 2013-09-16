FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi's new plan to end in 2018-source
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi's new plan to end in 2018-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A new, tougher restructuring plan to be submitted to the European Commission by Italy’s Monte dei Paschi as condition for receiving state aid will cover a five-year period to 2018, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

An initial turnaround plan presented by the bank in 2012 was due to end in 2015.

Extending the plan to 2018 gives the Italian lender more time to restore profitability, fix its balance sheet and reduce its exposure to Italian government bonds. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Writing by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Lisa Jucca)

