Monte Paschi has already repaid 1 bln euros of ECB long-term loans
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2013 / 5:24 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi has already repaid 1 bln euros of ECB long-term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has already paid one billion euros ($1.36 billion) of cheap three-year loans (LTRO) given by the European Central Bank, the bank’s CFO said on Monday.

“We have already started to repay the LTRO,” Bernardo Mingrone said in a conference call on the bank’s guidelines for its new 2013-2017 business plan.

Monte Paschi received 29 billion euros of LTRO money from the ECB.

$1 = 0.7368 euros Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Stephen Jewkes

