Judge in Monte Paschi probe to rule on JP Morgan indictment in March-sources

FLORENCE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - An Italian judge will decide on March 6 whether to send to trial JP Morgan Chase & Co for obstructing regulators as part of a wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s purchase of a smaller rival, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege JP Morgan withheld information from Italian regulators about a 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) financing the New York-based bank arranged for Monte Paschi’s takeover of regional lender Antonveneta in 2008.

The judge will also decide whether to send to trial seven people, including former Monte Paschi managers Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni, for obstructing regulators, market manipulation and falsifying market filings.

JP Morgan, Mussari and Vigni have all denied wrongdoing.