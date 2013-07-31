FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian prosecutors investigating JP Morgan in Monte Paschi probe-document
July 31, 2013

Italian prosecutors investigating JP Morgan in Monte Paschi probe-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors probing Monte dei Paschi’s 2007 acquisition of a smaller rival are investigating U.S. investment bank JP Morgan in relation to a crime they allege was committed by one of its employees, according to a prosecutors’ document.

The crime involved is the alleged obstruction of Italian regulators by an unknown employee relating to a 1 billion euro hybrid financial instrument used to partly fund the 2007 acquisition of regional lender Antonveneta, the document said.

JP Morgan declined to comment.

