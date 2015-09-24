Monte dei Paschi still expects 2015 profit after Nomura deal

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena still expects to turn in a profit in 2015 after reaching a settlement with Nomura that will have a net negative impact of 88 million euros on this year’s accounts, its outgoing chief financial officer said.

Bernardo Mingrone also told analysts on a conference call that the deal with Nomura, which closed a loss-making derivative trade that was bleeding money at the Italian bank, would boost its net interest income by about 40 million euros a year going forward.

As a result of the deal, Monte dei Paschi’s pro-forma fully-loaded CET 1 ratio rises to 11.4 percent from 10.7 percent at the end of June, the bank said. The transitional CET 1 ratio rises to 11.9 percent from 11.3 percent. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)