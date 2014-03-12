FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi chairman says investors' nationality not a concern
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi chairman says investors' nationality not a concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 12 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about the nationality of possible investors in the troubled bank as long as they back a medium- to long-term recovery plan.

“I’d stop talking about the nationality of shareholders; I’d focus on the nationality of the bank,” Profumo told reporters on the sidelines on of a conference in Rome.

“I hope that they can be shareholders who believe in the project to relaunch the bank in the medium- to long-term.”

Profumo also said that foreign investors see Italian banks, including Monte Paschi, as well priced. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.