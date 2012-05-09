FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy MPS probe looks at "anomalous" share drop
#Financials
May 9, 2012

Italy MPS probe looks at "anomalous" share drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are investigating an “anomalous” fall in the share price of Banca Monte dei Paschi in January this year as part of a probe into alleged market manipulation and obstruction to regulators, the bank’s top shareholder said on Wednesday.

Earlier, prosecutors ordered searches at the office of Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-largest bank, at its top shareholder the Monte dei Paschi foundation and several Italian and foreign financial institutions. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene)

