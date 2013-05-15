FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Monte Paschi slashes writedowns on bad loans in Q1
May 15, 2013

Italy's Monte Paschi slashes writedowns on bad loans in Q1

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was able to contain its net loss to 100 million euros ($129.78 million) in the first quarter as it slashed writedowns on deteriorating loans and kept its direct funding broadly steady.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-largest bank, is embroiled in a derivative scandal. Losses on the derivatives trade and massive provisions on bad debt forced the bank to report a mammoth 1.6 billion euro loss in the last quarter of 2012.

The Tuscan bank, the world’s oldest bank still in business, was able to cut net writedowns on its loan books to 484 million euros, almost half the previous quarter.

The bank said its core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of a bank’s capital strength, stood at 11.1 percent at the end of March, bolstered by state funds of about 4 billion euros the bank was forced to take to repair its balance sheet.

