FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi posts wider than expected Q2 net loss
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 4 years ago

Monte dei Paschi posts wider than expected Q2 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third biggest bank, posted a bigger than expected loss in the second quarter as it set aside more money to cover for souring loans.

The Tuscan lender reported a loss of 279.3 million euros ($372.00 million), its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of five analyst forecast an average loss of 150.6 million euros.

Like other Italian lenders, Monte dei Paschi increased loan writedowns to 545 million euros, up 12.5 percent on the previous quarter.

The bank said its Core Tier 1, a key measure of financial strenght, stood at 11 percent at the end of June, including the positive contribution of the state aid, from 11.1 percent at the end of March.

$1 = 0.7508 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.