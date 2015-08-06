Monte dei Paschi confirms return to profit in Q2

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported a net profit of 121 million euros and a higher core capital in the second quarter in a sign a painful turnaround plan is bearing fruit.

The results mark the second consecutive quarter in the black for the Siena-based lender, which emerged as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide health check of banks last year and has lost 14.6 billions of euros in 2011-2014.

The Common Equity Tier 1 transitional ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 11.3 percent at the end of June, up from 10.9 percent three months earlier. The bank carried out a 3-billion euro capital increase earlier this year and has been told by the European Central Bank to find a buyer quickly.