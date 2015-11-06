Monte dei Paschi posts Q3 net loss, strengthens capital

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted a 109 million euro net loss in the third quarter due to the cost of closing a derivatives trade that had been bleeding money at the lender for years, it said on Friday.

The Tuscan bank had already warned in September, when it reached a settlement with Japanese bank Nomura to terminate the so-called Alexandria trade, that this would cost it 88 million euros after taxes.

Getting rid of Alexandria boosted the bank’s core capital, with the best-quality CET 1 ratio rising to 11.7 percent at the end of September, a full percentage point above its end-June level.

Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a health check of European banks last year, said that in the nine months to September it had booked a net profit of 84.7 million euros.

However, bad loans - a major problem for the bank - continued to rise and were up 5 percent since the end of 2014, it said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)