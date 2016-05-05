FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT - Monte dei Paschi profit beats estimates but bad loans still on the rise
May 5, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

RPT - Monte dei Paschi profit beats estimates but bad loans still on the rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s net profit beat forecasts in the first quarter thanks to lower loan loss charges, but problematic debts continued to rise and core capital fell.

The Tuscan-based bank said its net profit for the period came in at 93 million euros ($106 million) compared with analyst estimates that ranged between a 5-million euro loss and a 16-million euro profit.

However, its core capital shrunk, with the CET 1 fully-loaded ratio standing at 11.4 percent at the end of March compared with 11.7 percent at the end of last year.

Direct funding was stable compared with the fourth quarter of last year, but this was thanks to a 7-billion euro increase in repurchase agreements with other banks.

That helped offset a decline in current accounts and time deposits, which in the first quarter totalled 65 billion euros versus 69 billion euros at the end of 2015.

Gross bad loans increased to 47 billion euros over the period. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
