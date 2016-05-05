UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi deposits fall, core capital weaker

(Recasts with deposit fall, CEO comments)

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s customer deposits fell by 5.6 percent in the first quarter as concerns about its mountain of bad loans and collapsing share price saw people withdraw their cash.

The decline in deposits highlights the challenges faced by Italy’s third biggest bank to reassure clients as well as investors that it can clean up its balance sheet.

With bad debts accounting for 41 percent of all loans and still rising, the bank has the highest proportion of such loans among the country’s lenders and has seen its shares halve in value since the start of the year.

Monte dei Paschi, the first leading Italian bank to release results for the January-to-March period, said on Thursday current accounts and time deposits, as well as bonds and other forms of direct funding had declined by 6.6 billion euros compared to the end of 2015.

Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said deposits had recovered since March, but he did not provide a figure. The bank said it had increased repurchase agreements with other financial institutions by 7 billion euros to offset the money outflow from its customers.

The bank’s core capital shrunk slightly, with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio coming in at 11.4 percent at the end of March compared with 11.7 percent at the end of last year.

Viola said this was due to an increase in bank lending and that he was not worried by the capital erosion. The European Central Bank has set a minimum capital requirement for the lender at 10.2 percent for this year, rising to 10.75 percent from 2017.

Gross bad loans rose by 380 million euros to 47 billion euros. Viola said he expected the total amount to fall this year thanks to disposals, but that it was too early to say when the bank would manage to buck the trend and stop accumulating new bad loans.

On a brighter note, the Tuscan-based bank said its net profit for the period beat forecasts due to lower loan loss charges, an increase in commissions and falling costs. Profit stood at 93 million euros compared with analyst estimates that ranged between a 5-million euro loss and a 16-million euro profit.