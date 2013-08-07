UPDATE 2-Monte dei Paschi's losses worsen due to bad debts, income drop

* Bank reports fifth consecutive quarterly net loss

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena made a bigger than expected second-quarter loss due to higher writedowns on loans and a sharp drop in interest income, making it harder for Italy’s third-biggest bank to avoid partial nationalisation next year.

The world’s oldest bank reported a loss of 279.3 million euros ($372 million) on Wednesday, its fifth consecutive quarterly loss and worse than the average forecast of 150.6 million euros given in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The bank, which increased loan writedowns by 12.5 percent to 545 million euros from the previous quarter, said its Core Tier 1 capital solvency ratio stood at 11 percent of assets at the end of June, slipping from 11.1 percent at the end of March and 11.3 percent at the end of last year.

That percentage factors in a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros which the lender received earlier this year. Stripping the aid out, analysts estimated the Core Tier 1 ratio would have been around 6.9 percent, well below the 9 percent threshold set by the European Banking Authority and one of the weakest in Italy.

In a further sign of the challenges it faces to turn its fortunes around, its net interest income, a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its core lending business, fell by 35 percent from a year ago.

“The results are worse than expected on weak net interest income and high loan-loss provisions,” said Fabrizio Bernardi, an analyst at Fidentiis.

On a brighter note, the bank managed to stop a decline in deposits from customers, recording a 3.3 percent increase, and bad loans grew at a much slower pace than in previous quarters.

The bank is at the centre of a judicial probe into its costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2007 and loss-making derivative trades carried out by previous management, which exacerbated a capital shortfall and forced it to raise its request for state aid.

It is cutting 4,700 jobs, closing 400 branches, slashing loans and selling assets to try to fix its finances, which were badly stretched by the euro zone debt crisis. It has also announced a 1 billion euro capital increase to be carrried out by 2015.

But the European Commission is demanding that Monte dei Paschi toughen up its restructuring plan before it approves the recent state aid.

Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said the lender was ready to take on board the EU’s request for improvements, but declined to elaborate.

Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone denied that the EU could order an immediate reduction in the lender’s Italian government bond portfolio, which at the end of June stood at 29 billion euros. He said such a move would deepen losses for the bank and would therefore be counterproductive.

Monte dei Paschi has lost nearly 8 billion euros in the past two years, and most analysts expect it to close 2013 in the red too.

That would pave the way for partial nationalisation - if the bank is not able to pay in cash a hefty annual 9 percent coupon on the state loans it will have to issue shares to the Italian treasury for an equivalent amount.

Viola and Mingrone declined to give a forecast for the full year’s financial performance. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Greg Mahlich)