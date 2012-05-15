Monte dei Paschi Q1 net profit falls 61 pct

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Tuesday its net profit fell 61 percent in the first quarter and bad loans rose as the Italian economy plunged deeper into a recession.

It said there was no clear signal of a possible improvement in macroeconomic conditions in the short- or medium-term.

Monte dei Paschi, whose rating stands just above “junk” after a downgrade by U.S. rating agency Moody’s overnight, said revenues were up 1.4 percent at 1.5 billion euros thanks to trading gains and a recovery in fees. Costs fell 1.2 percent year-on-year.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.5 percent, including 1.9 billion euros of government-sponsored bonds, compared with 10.3 percent at the end of 2011. Stripping off those bonds, the end-2011 level was 8.5 percent.

Monte dei Paschi said gross bad loans increased by 4.9 percent compared with the last quarter of 2011.

The bank, regarded as one of Europe’s most vulnerable because it must plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall by June to meet tougher requirements by regulators, said it had completed two of the three planks of its plan to fill the gap.

CEO Fabrizio Viola said last week this accounted for over 50 percent of the shortfall.

The remaining capital deficit is due to be plugged through asset disposals, but the bank said in its result statements it could not say what outcome negotiations under way on this issue would have. It said that any remaining shortfall would be filled through “alternative capital strengthening measures, and, if possible, of a temporary nature.”

The bank has so far ruled out a capital increase.

Monte dei Paschi was jolted last week by news it is being investigated for alleged market manipulation and obstruction of regulators over the pricey acquisition of smaller Italian lender Antonveneta in 2007.