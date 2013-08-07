FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi ready to improve plan sent to EU to clear state aid
August 7, 2013

Monte Paschi ready to improve plan sent to EU to clear state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is ready to improve a restructuring plan it submitted to the EU Commission to get clearance for state aid, the bank’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“We are ready to take on board the indications aimed at improving our plan,” Fabrizio Viola said in a conference call on second quarter results.

The bank received a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros ($5.5 billion) earlier this year.

The European Commission is demanding that Monte dei Paschi toughen up its restructuring plan before it approves state aid. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

