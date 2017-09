MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s no. 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the good quality of its results in the first quarter were sustainable going forward.

“These results have been characterised by good quality which I believe are sustainable over time,” the bank’s CEO Fabrizio Viola said in a conference call. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Stephen Jewkes)