FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MPS chairman says could lift 4 pct ceiling for voting rights
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

MPS chairman says could lift 4 pct ceiling for voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena could scrap an existing 4 percent ceiling for voting rights if this was seen as undermining the outcome of a 1 billion euro capital increase to be launched by 2015, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Currently only the bank’s top shareholder, a charitable foundation with strong ties to local politicians, enjoys voting rights above the 4 percent threshold.

Voting rights for all other investors are capped at 4 percent.

“Should the 4 percent limit be a hurdle for the good outcome of the capital increase, it will be modified,” Alessandro Profumo told a shareholder meeting.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.