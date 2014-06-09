Monte Paschi rights suspended limit-down on 1st day of share sale

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Rights in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell as much as 10 percent and were suspended in early trade on Monday as a 5-billion euro ($6.8 billion) share sale started.

The rights were last indicated at 20.7 euros against a closing level of 23.1 euros adjusted for the share sale on Friday.

The shares failed to open on Monday and were indicated higher at 1.8480 compared with an adjusted close of 1.54 euros on Friday. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)