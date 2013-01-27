FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rothschild says never advised Monte Paschi on Antonveneta buy
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Rothschild says never advised Monte Paschi on Antonveneta buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Advisory group Rothschild’s Italian unit has never advised Monte dei Paschi di Siena on any capital measure linked to the acquisition of smaller peer Antonveneta from Santander, it said on Sunday, denying a press report.

In a statement Rothschild SpA said it had only advised Santander in the sale.

It said it would take legal action against Italian newspaper La Repubblica which published the report on Sunday.

Monte Paschi, Italy’s third largest bank, is under investigation over its 9-billion-euro cash acquisition of Antonveneta from Santander in 2007.

Santander had bought Antonveneta for 6.6 billion euros in a three-way break-up bid for Dutch bank ABN AMRO, and almost immediately sold it on to Monte dei Paschi, netting a hefty gain. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.