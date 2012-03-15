FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MPS's top investor made 113 mln euros from sale
March 15, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-MPS's top investor made 113 mln euros from sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last date of sale to March 14 in the first paragraph)

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena sold shares worth 113.4 million euros between March 9 and March 14 as it started to slash its 49 percent stake in Italy’s No.3 bank, transaction records showed on Thursday.

Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena said late on Wednesday it had sold 2.52 percent in the Tuscan bank through off-the-market block trades in the past few days.

The records did not show who the counterparties were.

The foundation is being forced to sell a stake of up to 15.5 percent in Monte dei Paschi, the world’s oldest lender, to repay about 1.1 billion euros of debt it owes a group of foreign and domestic banks. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Cowell)

