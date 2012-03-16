FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 6 years

MPS top shareholder targets 12-13 pct stake sale-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - The controlling shareholder in Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is targeting a sale of a 12-13 percent stake in the bank, below a previous objective of maximum 15.5 percent, a source close to the situation said.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent stake in the eponymous lender, is selling the stake to help reimburse 1.1. billion euros of debts. On Friday it won time until April 30 to repay its debt.

The source said the foundation, which sold in the past few days 2.52 percent of Monte Paschi through block trades, aimed now at selling a further 9.5-10.5 percent stake by the end of March.

It mandated Mediobanca to find a single buyer for a 4 percent stake, and aimed to sell another 4 percent to a private equity investor and the remaining 2.5 percent to families and businessmen, the source said. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)

