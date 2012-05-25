Monte Paschi gets two offers for Biverbanca sale-source

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has received two binding offers for its 60 percent stake in small Piedmont lender Biverbanca, a source in the financial sector said on Friday.

A second source close to the situation said Monte dei Paschi was hoping to earn at least 200 million euros from the sale as it strives to plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall by June to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

The binding offers were presented by Banca Popolare Vicenza and Cassa di Risparmio di Asti, the first source said, adding a decision would be made soon. Investment bank Mediobanca is advising Monte dei Paschi on the sale.

Besides the Biverbanca stake, the Italian press has reported that Monte dei Paschi may also sell 150-200 branches of its Antonveneta unit. Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

The bank’s CEO said earlier this month Monte dei Paschi had already plugged more than half of the capital gap, with asset sales expected to fill the remaining deficit, which a source close to the situation has put at around 1.3 billion euros.

CEO Fabrizio Viola has said that if those sales were not enough to meet the capital target, the bank may also issue contingent convertible bonds, which convert into equity if a bank hits trouble. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi)