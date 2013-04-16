FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy police seize 1.8 bln euros in Monte Paschi fraud probe
April 16, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 4 years

Italy police seize 1.8 bln euros in Monte Paschi fraud probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian judges ordered over 1.8 billion euros ($2.36 billion) to be seized in a probe into suspected fraud against the troubled Monte Paschi bank by a unit of Japan’s Nomura and former bank managers, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The bulk of the seizure involved funds held by Banca Nomura, the Milan branch of Japan’s Nomura International, the Siena prosecutors office said in a statement.

Smaller sums were seized from former Monte Paschi chairman Giuseppe Mussari, ex-managing director Antonio Vigni and the former head of the finance department, Gian Luca Baldassari. No comment was immediately available from Nomura, Mussari, Vigni or Baldassarri. ($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene; writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Barry Moody)

