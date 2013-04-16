FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura says rejects allegations by Siena prosecutors
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Nomura says rejects allegations by Siena prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura rejected accusations of wrongdoing by prosecutors in the Italian city of Siena as part of a probe into deals the bank set up for Monte dei Paschi.

Italian prosecutors have ordered the seizure of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of assets from Nomura as part of investigations into suspected fraud at troubled lender MPS.

“No Nomura assets have been seized,” the bank said in a statement. “We will take all appropriate steps to protect our position and will vigorously contest any suggestions of wrongdoing in this matter.” (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.