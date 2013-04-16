FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Nomura boss Sayeed denies Italy allegations
#Financials
April 16, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-Nomura boss Sayeed denies Italy allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Nomura’s former European boss Sadeq Sayeed said he denied allegations of wrongdoing by prosecutors in the Italian city of Siena as part of their probe into deals Nomura set up for Monte dei Paschi .

“I vigorously deny any of the allegations,” Sayeed told Reuters on Tuesday. “The first I heard of it was in the reports earlier today. I have not been approached by anybody. I am trying to analyse it myself.”

Siena prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the seizure of 1.8 billion euros in assets from Nomura, and said Sayeed was among several people being investigated.

Sayeed, who oversaw Nomura’s purchase and integration of the European parts of Lehman Brothers in 2008, was chief executive officer of Nomura EMEA but left in March 2010 after 10 years at the Japanese bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
