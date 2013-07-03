FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi main shareholder sells 0.17 pct stake in June
July 3, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi main shareholder sells 0.17 pct stake in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, main shareholder of the troubled Tuscan lender Banca Monte dei Paschi, sold around 0.17 percent of the bank in June to ensure Fondazione maintains an adequate level of liquidity, it said on Wednesday.

The banking foundation now holds around 33.5 percent of the Italian bank where huge derivatives losses were discovered earlier this year, forcing it to take 4.1 billion euro ($5.32 billion) in state aid.

The foundation sold the stake at an average price of 0.26 euros ($0.34) per share.

$1 = 0.7709 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

