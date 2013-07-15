FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2013 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

Top Monte Paschi investor backs scrapping stake limit-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third biggest lender, will back changing ownership rules at the lender this week to lure new investors, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The board of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, a charitable entity which has a 33.5 percent stake in the lender, approved scrapping bylaws that said other investors could not own a stake of more than 4 percent in the lender, the source said.

The changes will be voted on at a shareholdr meeting on Thursday.

The foundation was not immediately available for comment. Its board held a meeting on Monday and a statement was expected shortly.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio

