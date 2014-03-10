Monte Paschi second biggest shareholder cuts stake

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - The second biggest shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena cut its stake in the troubled Italian lender to 1 percent from 4 percent, market watchdog Consob said in a filing on its website on Monday.

The stake was sold by the Aleotti family on March 5, the day when the stock surged 20 percent on speculation the bank’s top investor - a not-for-profit banking foundation - was selling its stake.

The Aleotti family had bought the stake from the foundation when the latter was forced to reduce its holding in the bank in 2012 to pay back creditors. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)