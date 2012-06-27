FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi shares up on business plan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi shares up on business plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were up 2 percent in early trading on Wednesday, outperforming the sector, after the bank announced a cost-cutting plan to shore up its finances after it resorted to state aid to plug a capital shortfall.

At 0707 GMT, the Milan blue-chip index was up 0.74 percent, while the European banking sector was up 0.33 percent. Monte Paschi shares were up 1.7 percent.

In a painful restructuring plan, Italy’s third biggest lender said plans for an up to 1 billion euro capital increase, 4,600 job cuts, branch closures and a sharp reduction in its loan book.

It also said it would sell 1.5 billion euros of special bonds to the Treasury, against a maximum of 2 billion euros approved by the government on Tuesday. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.