FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi shares up 6 percent in early trade
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi shares up 6 percent in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose as much as 6 percent on Monday morning the Bank of Italy approved on Saturday the Tuscan lender request for state aid.

The Bank of Italy’s backing was the final stage required to free up the 3.9 billion euros of state loans for Italy’s third biggest lender, which last week revealed loss-making derivatives trades that could cost it 720 million euros.

At 0820 GMT Monte Paschi shares are up 4 percent at 0.2704 while Milan’s blue chip index is up 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.