MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third bigegst lender, were suspended for excessive losses on Tuesday after the bank reported a bigger-than-expected loss for 2012.

The stock was indicated down 10.3 percent at 0.17 euros by 0853 GMT, extending earlier losses.