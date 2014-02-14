FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi top investor sold 2 pct of bank on the market
February 14, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi top investor sold 2 pct of bank on the market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has sold 236 million shares on the market, equivalent to 2 percent of Italy’s No.3 bank.

In regulatory filings, the Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it had netted 43.7 million euros ($59.81 million) from the sale, which leaves it with 31.5 percent in the bank.

The Fondazione is looking to sell all or part of its large stake ahead of 3-billion-euro capital increase that Monte dei Paschi is due to carry out from May onwards.

$1 = 0.7307 euros Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Valentina Za

